Port Colborne High's Broken Spoke program donates 60 bikes to Haiti

A shipment of newly refurbished bikes is on the way to Haiti thanks to some Port Colborne High school students.

Yesterday, 60 bikes were picked up to go to the Caribbean county as part of the Broken Spoke program.

Over the last five years, students have fixed up more than 8,000 bikes to give them new life and keep them out of the landfill.

Residents can donate old bikes, parts, and tools by calling the school at 905-835-1186.