Port Colborne High School kicks off 'Fill The Truck' toy drive
Port Colborne Fire's 'Fill-The-Truck' Toy Drive is off to a great start thanks to a group of high school students.
Participants in Port Colborne High School's Broken Spoke Program are donating 30 bikes in memory of Rebecca Foley, wife of program coordinator Aubrey Foley.
Unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items are being collected at Port Colborne's Fire Hall, City Hall, Library, the Vale Health and Wellness Centre, and Friends Over 55 building.
Donations will also be collected during the annual nighttime Santa Clause Parade on Saturday, December 7th.
A Teddy Bear Toss will also be held in support of Port Cares during the Niagara Whalers home game against the St. George Ravens on Friday, December 6th
Port Colborne Fire Chief Tom Cartwright will be on air at 7:20am tomorrow to talk about the fundraisers.
CHRISTMAS IN PORT COLBORNE | @port_high Broken Spoke Program helped kick-off @Port_Fire “Fill-the-Truck” Toy Drive, in support of @PortCares, today by donating over 30 bikes for children in our community. Read more here: https://t.co/V9yYbUulw6 pic.twitter.com/vr3mK5U9qe— City of Port Colborne (@PortColborne) November 5, 2019
