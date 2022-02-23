Port Colborne hires consultant to develop affordable housing strategy

Port Colborne city council has hired a consultant to develop an affordable housing strategy.

Tim Welch Consulting has been selected to understand the current housing situation in Port Colborne, and provide a report in the summer.

Council has said it wants to welcome seniors, newcomers to Canada, singleparent households, young adults, and Indigenous peoples to the community, making it a more inclusive community.

“Council sees this affordable housing strategy as a tool to create supportive policies and incentive programs that will attract private sector investment and strategic partnerships with local non-profit organizations,” said Mayor Bill Steele. “The city’s memorandum of understanding with Port Cares is a great example of what can be accomplished through collective effort and collaboration.”

Port Colborne's population grew by over nine percent over the last five years, and officials expect that trend to continue.

Part of the consultant’s work will include conducting public consultations and interviews with key stakeholders.

Residents who have experienced housing issues will have the opportunity to share their perspectives and offer input that will form part of the final implementation plan.