Port Colborne hiring volunteer firefighters

The City of Port Colborne is looking for volunteer firefighters.

Applicants must live in Port Colborne, have at least a Grade 12 education, maintain an Ontario G Class Driver's License, and complete a police check.

There will also be a few tests to complete, including a written aptitude test, a medical exam, and a physical test.

Application forms are available through the city's website.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, December 16th.

Port Colborne Firefighters are also in the midst of a toy drive for Port Cares.

They held a drive-through donation opportunity this past weekend, but unwrapped toy donations can still be dropped off at the fire hall on Killaly Street or at the Port Colborne Christmas Market on Friday, December 11th.