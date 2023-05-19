Port Colborne hosting open house next month for feedback on waterfront project

Port Colborne will host an open house as it looks for feedback on a waterfront redevelopment project.

City staff have been looking at possibilities of the future of 11 King St., a multiproperty area of land at the south end of West Street.

Since that time, staff have been working to better understand the existing conditions in the area, demolish vacated structures, and identify key features that will improve public access to the waterfront.

Plans include building a waterfront centre, and creating a new hub for community cultural programming.

The open house will be held Wednesday, June 14th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Vale Health & Wellness Centre.

“Having an incredible area like this sit idle won’t do anything to move the needle,” says Bill Steele, Mayor of the City of Port Colborne.

“If we want to see Port Colborne’s waterfront be transformed into a beacon for residents and visitors, we need to connect with the community to collect thoughts and ideas on the best ways to move forward. This open house is an awesome step toward engaging the community on the first phase of this project, and I couldn’t be happier about it.”

RSVPs are not required for the open house.