Port Colborne hosting public info meeting next week as it sets out to become cruise ship destination

An open house will be next week as Port Colborne prepares to become a cruise ship destination.

Port Colborne will host the public information session Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the L.R. Wilson Heritage Research Archives, at 286 King Street.

The meeting is expected to go over the Great Lakes cruising and the city’s cruise destination business case, answer frequently asked questions about the 2022 cruising season, provide an overview of the future of Port Colborne as a cruise ship destination.

In person attendance will be capped at 15 spaces and can be reserved by emailing tourism@portcolborne.ca or calling 905-835-2900 x505, while others wishing to join via Zoom can reserve their space online.

“The city wants to start a conversation with the community and key stakeholders on what Port Colborne’s waterfront could potentially look like, and that starts with our public information session on April 7,” said Gary Long, manager of strategic initiatives. “We look forward to productive discussions around ways to revitalize what could be the city’s most valuable attraction.”