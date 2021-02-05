Port Colborne hosting virtual Polar Plunge

People in Niagara are invited to take a Polar Plunge in support of the Special Olympics community.

Port Colborne will be hosting the virtual event this year after brave souls jumped into the frigid water of Lake Erie at Sugarloaf Marina last year.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, participants are asked to set up their own Polar Plunge at home.

Mayor Bill Steele recommends filling up a bathtub with ice cubes, making a snow angel in your bathing suit, or running through a cold sprinkler.

Last year's event in Port Colborne added $12,000 to the province-wide $560,000 total.

To register, go to polarplunge.ca before February 28th and join the Port Colborne team.

Residents are also encouraged to share their chilly challenge on social media using the hashtags #PlungeON and #PORTicipate