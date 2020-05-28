Port Colborne is opening more outdoor spaces and city-run facilities.

The Alogport Skateboard & BMX Park at Lock 8 Gateway Park will open tomorrow.

Your Port Colborne Public Library on King Street, will begin curbside pick-up services on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Residents will be able to go online, hold a book or DVD, then pick up at the curb.

Sugarloaf Marina will be phasing their re-opening for the safety of slip holders and staff, starting today.

The Main Office is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for slip holders to make payments and public boat launch ramp passes on the weekend only.

The next phase of re-opening will begin Tuesday, June 2, 2020, when Sugarloaf Marina staff will begin launching boats, by appointment only, and fuel docks will also open.

Shoreline fishing, including at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park is allowed, but fishing docks will remain closed.

The city reminds residents that organized sports are still restricted on municipal fields, playground equipment is still off limits and municipal beaches are still closed.

For details on these openings click here.