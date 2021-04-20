Port Colborne joins Emily Project - FARM 911

More signs may start cropping up near farmland in Port Colborne as part of a safety initiative.

The city is joining The Emily Project - FARM 911 which allows address signage to be posted on farmland where civic addresses might not normally appear.

The hope is the signs will allow emergency responders to locate someone in need of help quickly.

Farmland owners can submit an application through the city's website. The application fee per address sign is $115.

Alternatively, a paper version of the form and a cheque can also be mailed to 3 Killaly Street West, Port Colborne, L3K 6H1.

The project is named in memory of seven year old Emily Trudeau who was hit by a moving tractor on her parent's farm near Tweed.

First responders had trouble finding her location when the incident happened in 2014.