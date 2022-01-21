Port Colborne landlord fined $12,500 after fire
A former Port Colborne landlord has been fined for not having working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
Back in March fire crews were called to a fire at 778 Steele Street and during the investigation found that the building was not up to fire code.
The owner plead guilty to three charges and was fined a total of $12,500.
Fire Chief Scott Lawson says, “Working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives. I hope this conviction acts as a reminder to residents and owners of buildings in Port Colborne of their responsibilities under the Fire Code.”
