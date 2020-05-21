Port Colborne lifts some restrictions on outdoor spaces including shoreline fishing

The city of Port Colborne is lifting some restrictions on outdoor spaces heading into the weekend.

As of Friday May 22nd, residents will be able to use parks and outdoor sports fields for more than walk-through uses, but with some limitations.

Residents must still abide by restrictions limiting groups to no more than five people and maintaining a two-metre (six feet) physical separation.

Shoreline fishing, including at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park (note that the fishing docks will remain closed) will be allowed along with the boat launch at the park.

Use of basketball and soccer nets with family members is allowed at community parks, except for at the Vale Health & Wellness Centre and T.A. Lannan Sports Complex.

The Elm Street leash free dog park, and tennis and pickelball courts (143 Helen Street and Cedar Bay/Centennial Park) will also reopen.

Playground equipment, benches, outdoor fitness equipment, municipal beaches, washroom

facilities, and the Algoport Skateboard and BMX Park will remain closed.