Port Colborne looks at parking plan as ministry bans parking on Nickel Beach
Port Colborne is looking at major changes to Nickel Beach.
The popular beach has famously featured on beach parking but a recent decision by Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks means that is coming to an end.
This evening council will consider a plan to build new parking lots that will cost the city $1.3-million.
The ministry is imposing the ban on parking due to Fowler's Toad an animal protected by the Endangered Species Act.
The parking ban is effective immediately and plan before council hopes to have the new parking lots in place by this summer.
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 1st, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Jennifer Gauthier - Executive Director, Women's Place of South Niagara
Lucas Spinosa - Former Councillor, Owner of Black Sheep Coffee Roasters
