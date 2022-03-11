Port Colborne making it easier for businesses to put up a patio

Port Colborne is making it easier for businesses to put up a patio.

Council approved changes that include waiving fees for pop-up patios.

Previously the city charged $300 for a new patio and $50 for a renewal but council has agreed to waive those fees for 2022.

They are also extending the operating season from April 1 to Nov. 15 and approving patios of up to two parking stalls per business and no more than three pop-up patios per block on West Street.

The patios are not to extend beyond the frontage of the sponsoring business without approval from the city and any neighbours affected.

Businesses however can jointly sponsor and share a patio platform that spans multiple storefronts.

Business interested in applying for a pop-up patio can contact Bram Cotton, economic development officer, at 905-835-2900 x504 or email edo@portcolborne.ca.