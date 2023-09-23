Port Colborne Man arrested after brief stand off with NRPS officers

Niagara officers responded to a disturbance in the City of Port Colborne on Friday September 22nd around 5:30p.m.

Officers attended the scene on Neff Street near Elm Street, where the initial investigation determined that a male suspect had been stealing items from a parked pickup truck.

He returned to the scene later on, threatened the owner of the truck, and then struck him with a shovel.

He ran across the street and barricaded himself inside a family member's house.

The suspect soon exited the house, while throwing pieces of wrought iron fencing at police on scene.

Officers were able to successfully deploy a taser and take control of the suspect.

63-year-old Edward Robert Guhl of Port Colborne has been arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Guhl was held in custody for a video bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008980.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.