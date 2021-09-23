Port Colborne man arrested and charged with failing to comply with a release order
A Port Colborne man has been arrested after failing to follow the rules of a release order.
Niagara Regional Police were tipped off by a member of the public who reported 37 year old Joseph Franklin Crawford was walking near the canal Sunday afternoon and was taking pictures with a cell phone.
Crawford had been released from custody in May of last year and a condition of his release stated he could not have a cell phone.
Officers arrested him yesterday and charged him with failing to comply with a release order.
Officials say a cell phone was found in his pocket during the arrest.
-
-
AM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Rev. Martha J. LockwoodAM Roundtable - Brett Boake and Rev. Martha J. Lockwood
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK SEP 23Evergrande, a Chinese company can’t pay a relatively small $100 million debt. CIBC rolls out new logo. JD Power, a company that looks at quality of service, released a ranking of the 20 largest airports in North America, Pearson ranked 19th. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.