Port Colborne man arrested and charged with failing to comply with a release order

A Port Colborne man has been arrested after failing to follow the rules of a release order.

Niagara Regional Police were tipped off by a member of the public who reported 37 year old Joseph Franklin Crawford was walking near the canal Sunday afternoon and was taking pictures with a cell phone.

Crawford had been released from custody in May of last year and a condition of his release stated he could not have a cell phone.

Officers arrested him yesterday and charged him with failing to comply with a release order.

Officials say a cell phone was found in his pocket during the arrest.