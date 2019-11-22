Port Colborne man charged with trafficking fentanyl

Police seized $4,300 worth of fentanyl during an arrest in Port Colborne.

Niagara Regional Police began an investigation into drug trafficking last month, leading to yesterday's arrest of 33 year old Trevor Eden of Port Colborne.

He is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, failing to comply with recognizance.

Police officials say this is the second time they have investigated Eden for drug trafficking.

He is due in court for a bail hearing this morning.