Port Colborne man facing child exploitation charges

Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest in an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation began in September and led them to a Port Colborne residence.

Yesterday, police executed a search warrant at the home and arrested 35 year old Joseph Crawford, charging him with possession of child porn, accessing child porn and making it available.

Crawford will appear in St. Catharines court for a bail hearing today.
 

