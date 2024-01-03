Port Colborne man facing impaired driving charges

A Port Colborne man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash on Tuesday.

Police say a blue 2017 Volkswagen was travelling northbound on Welland Street just before 3 p.m. when the driver lost control, became airborne and rolled into a ditch.

The vehicle landed roughly 200 metres from the spot it initially hit the curb.

The driver was pulled from the car and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

55 year old Wade Crawford is facing charges of Impaired Operation of Conveyance and Operation of Conveyance Over 80 mg.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days and he is awaiting a court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023200.