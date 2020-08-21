Port Colborne man prepares to tackle Lake Erie Challenge for water protection

A stand-up paddler from Port Colborne will be taking on a big challenge in the name of water protection.

Brad Petrus is planning to traverse 50 km of Lake Erie to raise money for the Canadian Fresh Water Alliance's Lake Erie Challenge on Saturday.

He has been paddle boarding for about 15 years and says he knows the water pretty well, which is part of what inspired him.

"It's consumed so much of my life, being in and around the water and now being very close to it as a resident of Port Colborne and having a young family I feel like if my son is going to grow up like anyway that I have, and the way that my parents raised me, then I need to fight the good fight. The plastic pollutions are obviously highlighted worldwide now and its becoming more obvious where we are. The algae blooms in Lake Erie, specifically on the west end are out of control some years," he explains.

Several other athletes will also be taking part in the challenge. A team of stand-up paddle boarders will be travelling 20 km from the mouth of the Detroit River to Colchester, swimmers completing a 14 km journey from Colchester to Kingsville, and a team of kayakers paddling 20 km from Kingsville to Leamington.

"We all have to be a big part of it. The beaches aren't getting any cleaner." Petrus says. "That water system that we're talking about is part of everybody's life. If you went to the beach this year, you're a part of it. If you drink the water today, that's all part of the system. So I don't think it's on the top of everybody's mind but hopefully things like this maybe raise awareness and makes people think twice."

Petrus' route will take him from Crystal Beach, toward the Point Abino lighthouse, under the Peace Bridge, and then to the Niagara River toward Chippawa, before he finishes just past a nearby boat club.

He is hoping to raise $1,000 - $2,000. Donations can be made online through the Lake Erie Challenge website.

Click here to listen to Petrus' full interview with Shelby Knox.