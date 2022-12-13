Port Colborne man wins big with LOTTARIO

A Port Colborne man has won "Ontario's jackpot" worth $267,742.90.

Serge Laroche won on the October the 22nd LOTTARIO draw.

He says he occasionally plays the lottery but that this is his first big win.

The skilled trade worker checked his ticket using the OLG App while enjoying his coffee one morning.

"When I saw the Big Winner screen, it took a moment for it to fully register. I was wondering if I read the numbers correctly - it was overwhelming," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Serge plans to purchase a new vehicle and travel. "My girlfriend and I want to go to Europe," he said. "But for now, I'll put this in the bank while I cool off for a bit."