Port Colborne man wins lottery 'It's great to have no worries about retirement'

A Port Colborne man has won half-a-million dollars in the lottery.

Wayne Madere, a father of two and grandfather to three, won a Maxmillions prize worth $500,000 in the June 21st draw.

"I checked my ticket the day after the draw and was so excited," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I told my family and friends, and they were happy for me!"

The retiree already purchased a new camper. "I plan to help out my kids and invest the rest," he said.

"It's great to have no worries about retirement."

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Clarence Street in Port Colborne.