Port Colborne mayor hoping strike that has closed Welland Canal will be resolved soon

The federal transport and labour ministers are urging both sides to return to bargaining in a dispute that has shut down shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway, including on the Welland Canal.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the strike could lead to lost sales and revenue for small businesses already dealing with inflation and labour shortages.

Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele says the impact of the strike is huge.

"Much of Port Colborne’s livelihood hinges on the bustling activity along the Welland Canal," said Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele. "I wholeheartedly urge the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation and Unifor to expedite their efforts in reaching a fair and reasonable agreement. While I extend my empathy to the employees currently engaged in this strike, it is important to recognize that the seamless flow of goods through the Great Lakes stands at the core of our regional economy along the Canal. Prolonged labour unrest has the potential to send ripples of disruption across various sectors throughout North America."

He is hoping the Seaway and the union will come to an agreement soon.

"I just hope they get back to the table ASAP. "

He says cargo ships are waiting to see what happens.

Workers in Niagara are picketing at the St. Lawrence Seaway Management headquarters on Glendale Avenue in St. Catharines.