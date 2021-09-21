Port Colborne offering Digital Main Street program

Small business owners in Port Colborne will be able to grow their online presence as the city runs the Digital Main Street Program.

Port Colborne is running the program for the first time after receiving $19,000.

Through the program, qualified businesses can get in touch with a Digital Service Squad member offering tailored technical assistance and receive a $2,500 Digital Transformation Grant.

The help includes support for basic website set-up, Google My Business profiles, 360 photos, and social media presence.

The DSS member can also help with setting up digital store fonts and e-commerce and assist with an application for a Digital Transformation Plan.

Port Colborne businesses can register at DigitalMainStreet.ca to receive a free assessment and access online training modules. The Digital Main Street program will run in Port Colborne until mid-February.

Funding is provided through Digital Main Street’s Ontario Grants Program.