Port Colborne patios to start opening April 1st
In just over a week, patios can start opening in Port Colborne.
Last year city council approved temporary measures to help local restaurants create additional outside seating while the pandemic continued.
For the 2021 patio season temporary patios and outdoor displays are allowed on private property as long as they comply with zoning and city guidelines, patio permit fee related to patio installation have been waived, and existing patios and displays can continue without additional approval unless there is a proposal to enlarge or create a new patio space.
The temporary measures also include allowing patios to open as of April 1st.
In a statement, Mayor Bill Steele says, "As we saw this past weekend, sunshine is headed our way and patio season will soon be here. We know the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on local establishments and
we're committed to working with them to offer alternative solutions, including allowing patios to open earlier."
-
ROUNDTABLE Rev. Martha Lockwood and Erik TomasROUNDTABLE Rev. Martha Lockwood and Erik Tomas
-
Canadian Wildlife Federations’ - Grow Don’t Mow campaignTim talks to Sarah Coulber conservation education specialist with the Canadian Wildlife Federation. She talks which pollinator plants are available each may (grown in Vineland at Willowbrook) so people can plant and attract wildlife (bees, birds, butterflies) to their gardens.
-
view from the drive thru - are we losing faith in science?view from the drive thru - are we losing faith in science?