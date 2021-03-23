Port Colborne patios to start opening April 1st

In just over a week, patios can start opening in Port Colborne.

Last year city council approved temporary measures to help local restaurants create additional outside seating while the pandemic continued.

For the 2021 patio season temporary patios and outdoor displays are allowed on private property as long as they comply with zoning and city guidelines, patio permit fee related to patio installation have been waived, and existing patios and displays can continue without additional approval unless there is a proposal to enlarge or create a new patio space.

The temporary measures also include allowing patios to open as of April 1st.

In a statement, Mayor Bill Steele says, "As we saw this past weekend, sunshine is headed our way and patio season will soon be here. We know the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on local establishments and

we're committed to working with them to offer alternative solutions, including allowing patios to open earlier."