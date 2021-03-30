Port Colborne plans Virtual Easter Challenge
Port Colborne is planning some Easter fun featuring a chance to win a $100 gift card.
The city will be launching a Virtual Easter Challenge through the free GooseChase app on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.
Families have until Monday to complete tasks such as crafts and egg hunts.
Points are awarded for each activity completed and families achieving 1400 points will be put into a draw for a $100 gift card to a Port Colborne business of their choice.
Participants will need pencil crayons, crayons, markets, Easter eggs, items to dress someone up as the Easter bunny, paper, and an Apple or Android device with a camera.
The game code will be posted on the city's website and social media channels April 1st.
