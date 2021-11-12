Port Colborne plows painted with school pride
Some snow plows in Port Colborne are going to stand out a little bit more this year thanks to local elementary school students.
City staff asked local schools to spruce up the plows by painting them with original artwork featuring some school pride.
St. Therese Catholic Elementary School, Oakwood Public School, St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School, DeWitt Carter Public School, and École
Elementaire Catholic Saint. Joseph took up the challenge.
The plows were painted on Monday and returned to the Public Work's yard for judging.
Mayor Bill Steele selected the DeWitt Carter creation, 'Snow Breathing Dragon' as the winner, followed by runner-up St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School.
The Snow Breathing Dragon will be featured in the city's Reverse Lighted Santa Claus Parade at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park on Saturday, December 4th.
