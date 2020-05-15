Port Colborne reminding residents the beaches remain closed

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are set to kick off the long weekend in Niagara tomorrow and the City of Port Colborne is out with a reminder that public access to beaches remains restricted.

Cedar Bay/Centennial Beach and Nickel Beach will not be open for the long weekend.

However, Sugarloaf Marina and the public boat launch ramp will reopen tomorrow with barricades set to be removed before 6 a.m.

The City is reminding boaters that users of the ramp are at their own risk, gatherings are still to be five or less, and to practice all regular boating safety rules.

Boaters should also keep in mind the Marina's fuel docks are not open and the marina amenities, including docks will remain closed to the public until early June.

The extra time is needed to prepare new safety protocols for staff and patrons.