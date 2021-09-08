Port Colborne resident facing sexual assault charges that date back to the early 90's

A 60 year old Port Colborne resident is facing multiple counts of sexual assault charges that date back to the early 1990's.

Police say two people that were under the age of 18 were allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times between 1991 and 2005.

Donald Pfielsticker was arrested and charged with 4 counts of sexual assault, 3 counts of sexual interference, 2 counts of invitation to sexual touching, 2 counts of sexual exploitation, and forcible confinement.

Detectives have reason to believe that there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Matthew Catherwood with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009399.

