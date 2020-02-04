Port Colborne residents rally for teen on the hook for his late mother's unpaid property fines

A show of support for a young man facing a steep bill for unpaid fines.

Dozens of people showed up to protest outside Port Colborne city hall yesterday, after the city sent 19 year old Niagara College student Kruze Ovenden a bill for $35,000 in unpaid property standard fines his mother failed to pay before she died in April.

According to the Niagara Falls Review, she had struggled with both mental health and addiction issues.

The young man had hoped the city would show compassion and waive the fines, but at a meeting last week council approved a staff recommendation to enforce the full amount of the fines.