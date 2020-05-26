Port Colborne's mayor says they are working on beach reopening plan
With the heat and humidity this week, local beach goers are certainly missing a trip to the shore.
Beaches around Niagara remain closed because of the pandemic.
But Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele telling us they are working on a plan to reopen Nickel Beach.
Steele says staff will be looking at stopping people from driving their cars on the beach.
Instead beachgoers will park their cars in a parking area and walk down to the sand and shore while maintaining social distancing.
No time frame has been given on when beaches will be able to safely reopen.
-
