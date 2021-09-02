Port Colborne's new Rainbow Crosswalk unveiled

Port Colborne is a little more colourful today as the new Rainbow Crosswalk is officially unveiled.

The city teamed up with the Downtown BIA and several local organizations to install the crosswalk at the corner of West Street and Clarence Street last night.

Crews used pre-formed thermoplastic material, an intersection-grade product, for the installation. The material was heated using a propane torch to firmly adhere it to the road surface. City staff say it is expected to last six to eight times longer than traditional traffic paint.

Downtown BIA president Jesse Boles says, "I’m so proud of our community for supporting this initiative and want to thank partners like Port Cares, Positive Living Niagara, Reverend Jody Balint of St. James and St. Brendan’s Anglican Church, and local real estate agent Carlie Smith from Royal LePage, for being advocates of this rainbow crosswalk. And of course, thank you to Meridian Credit Union for being the title sponsor."

Mayor Bill Steele says council is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming community. "We're proud to be unveiling the rainbow crosswalk this morning and look forward to

celebrating the LGBTQ2+ community. This was a collaborative effort by the Downtown BIA and City staff, and I thank everyone involved in making this project a reality."