Port Colborne school put into hold and secure

St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School in Port Colborne was placed into hold and secure after students in a classroom saw a neighbouring resident holding a firearm on their own property.

Police say the firearm was not pointed at any student or at the school.

The school on Rosemount Avenue was placed into a hold and secure at 1:30 p.m. as a safety precaution for all students and staff.

Police attended, confronted the individual, and determined the firearm was a pellet gun.

The hold and secure was lifted at 2:05pm.

Police say there no active or on-going threat at the school.