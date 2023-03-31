Port Colborne school put into hold and secure
St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School in Port Colborne was placed into hold and secure after students in a classroom saw a neighbouring resident holding a firearm on their own property.
Police say the firearm was not pointed at any student or at the school.
The school on Rosemount Avenue was placed into a hold and secure at 1:30 p.m. as a safety precaution for all students and staff.
Police attended, confronted the individual, and determined the firearm was a pellet gun.
The hold and secure was lifted at 2:05pm.
Police say there no active or on-going threat at the school.
