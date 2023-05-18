Port Colborne scouts raising funds to re-open camp

Scouts in Port Colborne are trying to raise funds to re-open a local camp.

Camp DayHondaLahQuah on Pinecrest Road was closed down prior to the pandemic.

Group Commissioner Dave Sadonoja from 2nd Port Colborne says "It has been three years and we have been actively working in the community to get it open in one way or another and it is finally starting to happen."

Sadonja adds that tomorrow (Friday), between 7 a.m. and noon, he and the group will be at the Port Colborne Farmer's Market looking for Community Support, "We are looking to share some information about the camp, asking for donations, and as a thank you for donations over $5 we are handing out a handmade paracord keychain."

Click HERE to listen to Dave speak on The Drive with Karl Dockstader.

The group will also head back to the market on July 7th.