Port Colborne selling off land to attract new business and residents

Port Colborne is making some money off of surplus lands.

The city has sold six pieces of land and brought in $602,284 as part of their real estate initiative.

One commercial lot and five residential lots were declared surplus and sold off as part of the initiative which aims to attract investment and new residents to the city.

A staff report to council shows that the value of the land is not just from the initial sale but also future taxes and other contributions.

Prior to development, staff estimate the municipal value of the properties to be $9,500 annually, or approximately $475,000 over 50 years.

Once the properties have been developed, staff estimate the municipal value to be $38,900 annually or approximately $1,945,000 over 50 years plus contributions to the water and wastewater budget in the form of usage and fixed charges.

“Staff have initiated phase two and phase three of the project and are undertaking an internal review of other vacant or underutilized city-owned properties that could be made available for residential, commercial, and industrial development,” said Gary Long, manager of strategic initiatives. Long went on to say, “this is part of a broader strategic focus on supporting the city’s growth and development agenda and maximizing the value of city properties while achieving social, economic, and environmental benefits.”

