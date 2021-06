If you were hoping to go to Nickel Beach in Port Colborne this weekend, you are out of luck.

The city says they are sold out of non-Port Colborne beach passes for both this Saturday and Sunday.

Port Colborne residents are still able to access Nickel Beach with their #PORTicipate Pass.

Many beaches across Niagara have opted to implement rules for who can enjoy their beaches, and paid parking programs to control crowds.