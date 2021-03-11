iHeartRadio
Port Colborne setting rules for beaches following crowding issues last year

Port Colborne council is setting out some rules to avoid crowding problems at beaches this summer.

Nickel Beach will be open to Port Colborne residents and non-residents alike, but Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach will be restricted to people from Niagara only.

Starting on the Victoria Day weekend Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach goers will need to show proof of Niagara residency.

Nickel Beach will be limited to 150 vehicles for non-Port Colborne residents and beach passes must be bought in advance.

During this week's council meeting, councillors also decided beach passes will be free for Port Colborne residents this year.

The new rules come into effect on the Victoria Day weekend:

Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach 

  • Restricted to Niagara residents only
  • Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
  • Visitors required to show proof of Niagara residency upon entering the parking lot
  • Port Colborne residents granted access to the parking lot with their beach pass
  • Individuals renting properties near Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach will also have beach access

Nickel Beach

  • Open to both residents and non-residents
  • A limit of 150 vehicles for non-Port Colborne residents will be permitted to access the beach daily
  • Beach passes for visitors need to be purchased in advance (More information regarding beach passes will be available soon)
  • Beachfront parking at Nickel Beach will be open from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and statutory holidays (weather permitting)
