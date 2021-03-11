Port Colborne setting rules for beaches following crowding issues last year
Port Colborne council is setting out some rules to avoid crowding problems at beaches this summer.
Nickel Beach will be open to Port Colborne residents and non-residents alike, but Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach will be restricted to people from Niagara only.
Starting on the Victoria Day weekend Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach goers will need to show proof of Niagara residency.
Nickel Beach will be limited to 150 vehicles for non-Port Colborne residents and beach passes must be bought in advance.
During this week's council meeting, councillors also decided beach passes will be free for Port Colborne residents this year.
The new rules come into effect on the Victoria Day weekend:
Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach
- Restricted to Niagara residents only
- Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
- Visitors required to show proof of Niagara residency upon entering the parking lot
- Port Colborne residents granted access to the parking lot with their beach pass
- Individuals renting properties near Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach will also have beach access
Nickel Beach
- Open to both residents and non-residents
- A limit of 150 vehicles for non-Port Colborne residents will be permitted to access the beach daily
- Beach passes for visitors need to be purchased in advance (More information regarding beach passes will be available soon)
- Beachfront parking at Nickel Beach will be open from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and statutory holidays (weather permitting)
-
view from the drive thru - Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Audio Cassette, Dies at 94view from the drive thru - Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Audio Cassette, Dies at 94
-
ROUNDTABLE Brett Boake and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Brett Boake and Shelby Knox
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 11One-third of the staff at the American offices of Huffington Post were terminated. Bank of Canada announced that the economic recovery from COVID was stronger than anticipated. There is growing concern about a "hot" housing market with housing prices rising 7% to 10% from just a year. The new fiscal year for the Federal and Provincial Governments begins on April 1 Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.