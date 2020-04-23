Port Colborne to consider cancelling Canal Days Festival

The City of Port Colborne will consider the possibility of cancelling Canal Days next week.

A staff report advising cancelling the 42nd annual Marine Heritage Festival and a recommendation from the Canal Days Advisory Committee will be presented to Council at its meeting on Monday. ( April 27, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.)

Port Colborne CEO Scott Luey tells CKTB while it has pretty well been decided that the event will not go ahead, council may decide to wait a few more weeks to make the final decision..

The meeting will be held virtually and live streamed on the City’s YouTube channel as the pandemic continues.

Anyone wishing to be a delegate at the meeting to weigh in on the issue is asked to submit a written delegation that will be circulated to council members prior to the meeting.

Submissions must be received by noon on Monday, April 27, 2020, by emailing deputyclerk@portcolborne.ca, or handwritten delegations can be submitted in the after-hours drop box in front of City Hall, 66 Charlotte Street.

The popular festival is scheduled to take place July 31 – August 3, 2020.