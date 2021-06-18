Port Colborne to install Pride crosswalk

Port Colborne will be getting more colourful to show support for the LGBTQ2+ community

During this week's meeting, Port Colborne council discussed putting in rainbow crosswalks similar to what has happening in other cities, including St. Catharines.

President of the Downtown BIA Jesse Boles delegated to council, saying Meridian Credit Union has already agreed to put $1,000 forward to kickstart the project.

Director of Public Works Chris Kalimootoo says price estimates to install two crosswalks comes in at $25,000 - $30,000.

Although the price tag is more expensive than the St. Catharines version of the crosswalk, the Port Colborne crosswalks would be longer and wider if they are installed in the suggested West and Clarence Street area.

A timeline for installation was not firmly decided, but city staff say due to receiving some grants, there is still $170,000 in the capital contingency fund for 2021.

City council is giving Public Works the green light to work with the BIA to create a plan to install one crosswalk this year, but the fine details of the plan will be worked out after a staff report on cost and potential location comes back to council.

Council may decide to put in a second crosswalk at a later date.