Port Colborne to open boat launch tomorrow, but beaches are only for city residents this weekend

Port Colborne is out with a reminder that local beaches are for city residents only right now.

Nickel Beach and Centennial-Cedar Bay Beaches will be open to Port Colborne residents only until the Stay-at-Home order is lifted.

Port Colborne residents will be required to show their #PORTicipate Pass or proof of residency prior to accessing the beaches.

A parking prohibition will be in effect for Port Colborne roads along Lake Erie’s shoreline.

The Sugarloaf Marina and public boat ramp will be open starting Saturday, but officials are reminding residents to only boat with members of the same household.

“Based on the weather forecast, it looks like this is going to be a warm and sunny weekend,” said Mayor Bill Steele. “This is a great opportunity to get outdoors for some exercise, maybe take the family to a park or visit one of the many local trails. Although we’re still in a Stay-at-Home order, I hope everyone enjoys this holiday weekend and finds fun ways to celebrate.”

The city also sent out a list of things residents can do this long weekend.

Starting Saturday, May 22 at 12:01 a.m., here are some great ideas to PORTicipate this weekend:

• Go for a stroll or a bike ride on one of the many trails

• Enjoy the playground equipment located at City parks

• Support local businesses and order takeout or curbside pickup

• Explore the grounds at the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum

• Borrow a book, board game and movie through curbside pickup from the Library

• Check out the AlgoPort Skate and BMX Park

• Play a friendly game of tennis, baseball, soccer, or basketball at a local park