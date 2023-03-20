Port Colborne train derailment still under investigation

The cause of a train derailment in Port Colborne is still under investigation.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation shows no indication that the train tracks had been tampered with.

Saturday morning a train was travelling from the Sugarloaf Mill to the Robinhood Mill when the last 3 hopper train cars became dislodged from the track and subsequently tipped over.

The train cars were carrying wheat that was spilled into a private parking lot near Main Street West.

The wheat was cleaned up and there were no injuries.

The NRP have been in contact with Transport Canada and the cause of accident is still under investigation.