Port Colborne wants residents to prevent frozen pipes
The City of Port Colborne is reminding residents to keep their pipes from freezing.
The city saying their have already received a number of calls from residents this winter about the issue.
They expect with cold temperatures on the way back to the region this weekend that that more people will be impacted.
The city says residents should take precautions such as insulating pipes, making sure to shut off outdoor lines, and allowing warm air to circulate around plumbing.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, City staff are unable to enter private homes and any repairs will need to be fixed by hiring a plumber.
