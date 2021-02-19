Port Colborne warning of phone scam

Port Colborne is warning about a phone scam.

The city has received reports of suspicious phone calls with caller identifications coming in as “City of Port Colborne.”

Officials say it does not send out automated messages and will never ask for personal financial information over the phone.

As well, the City of Port Colborne does not take payments over the phone and does not accept payment by gift cards.

If you receive a call like this, you're being asked to hang up and do not provide any personal information such as your social insurance number or credit card number.

You are being encouraged to file a report with the Niagara Regional Police if there is an element of financial loss.