Port Colborne welcomes new Deputy Fire Chief

Port Colborne has a new Deputy Fire Chief.

Mike DeGasperis starts his new role next week after working with Mississauga Fire & Emergency Services for more than a decade.

He has a long history with the Niagara area after getting a Bachelor of Kinesiology from Brock University, serving as a primary care paramedic with the Niagara Region from 2008 - 2010, and working as a volunteer fire fighter in Thorold in 2006.

DeGasperis says Niagara is his home, and he looks forward to working in the community. "Port Colborne is a growing municipality and there is a lot of opportunity here. I'm excited to work with Fire Chief Lawson, the Emergency Services team, and the Port Colborne residents."

DeGasperis takes over the role previously held by now Fire Chief Scott Lawson.

Lawson took over the Chief role after Tom Cartwright accepted a new role as the Director of Community Safety and Enforcement.