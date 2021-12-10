Port Colborne welcomes new OnDemand transit service

Port Colborne is the latest municipality to introduce NRT OnDemand service.

The on demand ridesharing service will launch January 3rd.

It replaces the fixed route service that was previously operated by Welland Transit.

The service in Port Colborne will run Monday to Saturday between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Fares are $3 per local trip, and $6 for inter-municipal trips.

The $4 fare remains in effect for riders that wish to connect to Niagara Region Transit's Route 25 (PC Link) at Port Colborne City Hall.

Port Colborne will be the seventh community serviced by NRT OnDemand, joining Grimsby, Lincoln, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Pelham, Wainfleet and West Lincoln.