Port Colborne will reopen public boat ramp tomorrow

Port Colborne is reopening its public boat ramp tomorrow just in time for the long weekend.

The city says it is starting to reopen of various outdoor facilities, while following COVID-19 rules.

Officials say they consulted with key stakeholders including other Niagara municipalities and the provincial government, and based on current Stay-at-Home orders, public boat ramps can reopen.

“As City officials, it’s our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors,” said Mayor Bill Steele. “With the Stay-at-Home order announced in April and COVID cases increasing across Niagara, especially in Port Colborne, we made the operational decision to keep the public boat ramp closed over the last month. However, with more than 50 per cent of all adults in Niagara Region receiving at least one dose of the vaccine as of last week and COVID cases starting to decrease, it’s time to start gradually opening outdoor recreation slowly and safely.”

The public boat ramp will be available for seasonal boat ramp pass holders and daily passes can be purchased directly at the boat ramp.

City staff ask that boaters be courteous to each other, follow social distancing practices, and only boat with individuals from the same household.

Starting tomorrow, City staff will be onsite at the public boat ramp from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., monitoring boating activity, answering questions, and directing boat launch and haul out traffic.