Port Colborne woman wins $100,000

A Port Colborne woman has turned $1 into $100,000 in a lotto win.

Deborah Beauchamp matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the October 16, 2021 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000.

The 66 yr old regular lottery player always adds ENCORE.

“While I was at out picking up dog treats, I checked my ticket and started crying!” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “The manager came out to see what was going on because I was being so loud,” she laughed.

“This feels absolutely awesome! We’ll be celebrating tonight!” she smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at BB’s Variety on Main Street in Port Colborne.