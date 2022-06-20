Port Colborne woman wins $100,000 playing Encore



It was the best one dollar Melissa Hearns of Port Colborne ever spent.

The 44-year-old matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 23 Daily Grand draw to win $100,000.

Hearns, who works in finance says, she stopped to check her ticket on the way home from work and saw the Big Winner screen appear with all the zeros.

Hearn says she couldn't believe what she was seeing.

As for her plans, Hearns will pay off some bills, share her winnings with her parents and complete some home renovations.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Clarence Street in Port Colborne.