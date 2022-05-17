Port Dalhousie carousel will open for the summer this Saturday, May 21st

A favourite attraction for families will reopen in Port Dalhousie this long weekend.

The historic Lakeside Park Carousel will open Saturday, May 21 for its 101st season.

The Friends of the Carousel have been working to ensure the hand-carved animals and chariots are ready to ride from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and holidays until July 1, and then daily until Sept. 5.

The Carousel remains 5 cents a ride or admission by donation.