Port Dalhousie Pier benches will start being installed as early as tomorrow

If you are planning on walking the Port Dalhousie Piers over the next few days, you may run into crews installing benches.

The outer reaches of the piers will be intermittently closed to the public in the days ahead as work starts to replace benches removed during rehabilitation of the local landmark.

Work is scheduled to start as early as tomorrow on the west pier to install concrete benches, replacing memorial benches that were relocated to other spaces during the rehabilitation of both the west and east piers.

The work is estimated to take two days, during which portions of the piers will be closed to visitors at certain periods to allow for the use of heavy machinery.

The work is highly dependent on weather and as such the work may take place across the week ahead. Closures will be temporary.

A total of 24 concrete benches — 12 on each pier — will be installed at various locations, with designs reflecting input from the City’s Accessibility Advisory Committee.