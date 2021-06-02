Port Dalhousie Piers officially reopen

The fences are coming down at the Port Dalhousie Piers.

Residents can once again stroll along the popular piers after they were initially closed in the spring of 2015 when the Department of Fisheries and Oceans flagged safety concerns.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle made the reopening announcement this morning, saying throughout the years residents have stressed to him how important the piers are to them.

The city of St. Catharines and the federal government have worked together on the $26.3 million rehabilitation project including encapsulating the existing piers with new steel sheet pilings and installing rock berms at the outer ends of the piers

Construction first began in early 2019.

Now that the work is finished, the federal government will divest the piers to the city.

